"The sound does not do the band justice": The Yes soap opera reruns on Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe's live An Evening Of Yes Music Plus

Yes, no Squire

By
( )
published
Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe: An Evening Of Yes Music cover art
(Image: © Cherry Red)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Quite how four-fifths of the classic Yes line-up landed up in conflict with their bass player who had the rights to the band name is just another chapter in one of rock’s greatest soap operas. Suffice to say this is a live album from the 1989 ABWH tour featuring a pile of Yes glories from their 70s heyday along with some songs from their then-recent self-titled album.

The show was quite the spectacle. After a mood-setting introduction of Benjamin Britten’s grandiose theme (actually by Henry Purcell) from The Young Person’s Guide To The Orchestra, Anderson drifts in with Time And A Word, accompanied by acoustic guitar, into which he weaves Owner Of A Lonely Heart which had revived Yes’s fortunes a couple of years earlier.

After Steve Howe’s Clap the show moves forward majestically, with new songs like Birthright slotting seamlessly between Long Distance Runaround and And You And I.

As a two-CD/DVD package, however, there are problems. Recorded for a TV pay-per-view, the sound does not do the band justice. Plus bassist Jeff Berlin is ridiculously low in the mix. Listeners will also have to accept Bruford’s electronic drum kit and Wakeman’s synthesiser obsession which give it a dated 80s feel.

Hugh Fielder
Hugh Fielder

Hugh Fielder has been writing about music for 50 years. Actually 61 if you include the essay he wrote about the Rolling Stones in exchange for taking time off school to see them at the Ipswich Gaumont in 1964. He was news editor of Sounds magazine from 1975 to 1992 and editor of Tower Records Top magazine from 1992 to 2001. Since then he has been freelance. He has interviewed the great, the good and the not so good and written books about some of them. His favourite possession is a piece of columnar basalt he brought back from Iceland.