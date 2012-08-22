American Hollow: Screaming Into The Void

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, this quartet peddle a rich mix of classic and modern prog, and atmospheric metal. Listing Pink Floyd and Tool among their influences, there’s much more to American Hollow than those heavyweights.

This album gets off to a comfortably subdued start with the ethereal, instrumental Resurrect Dead On Planet Jupiter and equally dreamy Last Dream Before Dawn (featuring guest female vocals), leading into the deeply melodic Say, Is It Really True? The three-part final track, Bonfire of Myth: Prologue is a stormy affair that lasts 20 minutes, beginning with rolling waves and eerie spoken-word occasionally veering into robotic monotone, before descending into a tumultuous, lengthy middle section.

Jimmy ‘Jameson’ Holman’s vocals are by turns staccato and soaring, and he adds a powerful dynamic to the almost grungy guitars. It certainly harks back to Tool’s work of a decade ago, but American Hollow have managed to put their own mark on it.

Screaming Into The Void is a great EP, and American Hollow are one of those gems that you’ll be very glad you stumbled upon. Consider this a recommendation to do so.