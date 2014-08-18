Alvin Lee & Ten Years Later: Live At Rockpalast 1978

Lee was already

Preferring a power trio towards the end of his career, Alvin teamed up briefly with drummer Tom Compton and bassist Mick Hawksworth. This electrifying band makes Cream sound like Peter, Paul and Mary. The performance is a barnstorming avalanche of classic songs including Hey Joe, Rip It Up, Sweet Little Sixteen and Choo Choo Mama, and features Lee’s superb blues-harp playing and swaggering vocals on Help Me.

This beautifully packaged, high quality DVD/CD is a fitting tribute to Lee, who prematurely passed away last year, Gibson having earlier nominated him the most influential musician to play one of their guitars.

