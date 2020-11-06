Alter Bridge's Walk The Sky 2.0 EP finds them at their most vibrant

This mostly-live EP was recorded pre-COVID at the start of 2020 on Alter Bridge's Walk The Sky tour. Six of the tracks come from that album, and sound a lot better when performed on stage.

Myles Kennedy is in fine voice, while Mark Tremonti displays his killer touch on guitar. Wouldn’t You Rather has a distinct edge, while Native Sons is a vibrant anthem and Godspeed sparkles with lively agitation.

The one exception to the live environment is new studio track Last Rites. This was done during lockdown and has a brooding heaviness. It’s certainly one of the best songs Alter Bridge have done in recent times, and if this is a taster for what’s to come, then they will definitely prove wrong all those who see the Bridge as bland and faceless.

This is belligerent.