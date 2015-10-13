Abominor: Opus - Decay

Another product of Iceland’s fast-growing black metal scene – with a dose of death metal thrown into the mix in this particular case – Abominor are not a new band (about seven years old) but this nevertheless marks their first release, excluding a limited 2010 demo.

Aptly reflecting the cover art, the two lengthy tracks here provide a swirling miasma of sound, a buzzing mass of guitars, prominent bass work and steady, surprisingly controlled – at least considering the other stylistic traits on display – percussive work. Despite the furious onslaught and unrestrained aggression, this isn’t quite the Blasphemy/Archgoat-style assault it might appear to be.

Yes, there are passages whose chaotic barrage conjures a barbaric, war metal vibe but the tracks’ epic durations are matched by a sense of dynamics and challenging songwriting twists. At times the earnest riffing and revelatory atmosphere actually places this squarely in second or third wave black metal territories. Somewhere between Revenge and Deathspell Omega perhaps, if such a thing is possible.