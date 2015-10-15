ZZ Ward inspired by self-reflective drama

ZZ Ward says material on her upcoming second album This Means War was inspired by her inner battles while she was in a seemingly perfect relationship.
The record is set for release on March 4 via Hollywood Records, with the singer-songwriter admitting ideas for the follow-up to 2012’s Til The Casket Drops came to her when she least expected.
She tells LA Weekly: “I was in a relationship and so excited by that, but realising I have all these demons inside myself that are not going away anytime soon, or probably ever.
“I thought getting into a relationship would fix all my problems, and if I found the right person, everything would just be perfect. And I found that was far from the truth.”
She continues: “Even when you find yourself in a relationship – one you like and want to be in – it makes you self-reflect. It shined the light on my shortcomings.”
Earlier this year, Ward released the four-track EP Love And War featuring the single Love 3X, while she also provided guest vocals on Robben Ford track Breath Of Me.
She’s currently on tour and has a handful of dates scheduled over the coming week in the US.
ZZ Ward tour dates
Oct 14: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV
Oct 16: Los Angeles El Rey Theatre, CA
Oct 17: Tempe The Marquee, AZ
Oct 18: San Diego House Of Blues