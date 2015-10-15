Trending

ZZ Ward inspired by self-reflective drama

She reveals material on second album This Means War is based on her inner battles during seemingly perfect relationship

ZZ Ward says material on her upcoming second album This Means War was inspired by her inner battles while she was in a seemingly perfect relationship.

The record is set for release on March 4 via Hollywood Records, with the singer-songwriter admitting ideas for the follow-up to 2012’s Til The Casket Drops came to her when she least expected.

She tells LA Weekly: “I was in a relationship and so excited by that, but realising I have all these demons inside myself that are not going away anytime soon, or probably ever.

“I thought getting into a relationship would fix all my problems, and if I found the right person, everything would just be perfect. And I found that was far from the truth.”

She continues: “Even when you find yourself in a relationship – one you like and want to be in – it makes you self-reflect. It shined the light on my shortcomings.”

Earlier this year, Ward released the four-track EP Love And War featuring the single Love 3X, while she also provided guest vocals on Robben Ford track Breath Of Me.

She’s currently on tour and has a handful of dates scheduled over the coming week in the US.

ZZ Ward tour dates

Oct 14: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV
Oct 16: Los Angeles El Rey Theatre, CA
Oct 17: Tempe The Marquee, AZ
Oct 18: San Diego House Of Blues

