ZZ Ward inspired by self-reflective drama

ZZ Ward says material on her upcoming second album This Means War was inspired by her inner battles while she was in a seemingly perfect relationship.

The record is set for release on March 4 via Hollywood Records, with the singer-songwriter admitting ideas for the follow-up to 2012’s Til The Casket Drops came to her when she least expected.

She tells LA Weekly: “I was in a relationship and so excited by that, but realising I have all these demons inside myself that are not going away anytime soon, or probably ever.

“I thought getting into a relationship would fix all my problems, and if I found the right person, everything would just be perfect. And I found that was far from the truth.”

She continues: “Even when you find yourself in a relationship – one you like and want to be in – it makes you self-reflect. It shined the light on my shortcomings.”

Earlier this year, Ward released the four-track EP Love And War featuring the single Love 3X, while she also provided guest vocals on Robben Ford track Breath Of Me.

She’s currently on tour and has a handful of dates scheduled over the coming week in the US.

