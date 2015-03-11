Ford breathes easy with ZZ Ward

Robben Ford has launched an exclusive stream of his track Breath Of Me, featuring guest ZZ Ward.

It’s taken from upcoming album Into The Sun, to be released via Mascot Label Group on March 30, also including guest spots withWarren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Sonny Landreth and others.

Ford recently explained: “The rule was to have no lid on things. I made sure there was room for new ideas and everything my collaborators brought to the music.

“When you’re open to different concepts and approaches, the most beautiful things can happen.”

Into The Sun is available for pre-order now. Ford plays London’s O2 Academy Islington on April 29, followed by a run of European shows.

Tracklist