ZZ Top's Gibbons dancing to a new tune

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons has collaborated with dance producer David Guetta on new material.

Gibbons expects the recordings to surface in the future, although it’s not clear whether it will be a ZZ Top or Guetta release.

The guitarist met Guetta in Ibiza recently to share ideas and the pair ended up working on new music together.

Gibbons tells Billboard: “I wanted to know how they did certain things, and of course they were badgering me to bring the guitar to the forefront. They said, ‘You know, the only thing missing in dance music is a good guitar player.’ I said, ‘Let’s see if we can bring the two together and make it shake.’”

Gibbons says around 10 songs were recorded in the sessions.

He adds: “It’s a far cry from what people might expect. But a lot of people have overlooked the fact that one of the things that made Eliminator so interesting was the opportunity to go into that experimental side of things and fool around with the coolest new toys that could be found in the recording studio. I’m always fascinated by that, so my time in Spain was very fruitful.”

ZZ Top’s last album was La Futura, released in 2012 after a nine-year break since previous outing Mescalero.