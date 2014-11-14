ZZ Top in the Blues Magazine: out today

Cover story: The bizarre story of the recording of the little ol’ band from the Lone Star State’s ‘73 classic Tres Hombres, the album that put Texas blues on the world stage.

**Your 15-track CD, The Best Of 2014! **Our pick of the best cuts of the year featuring Joanne Shaw Taylor, Joe Bonamassa, Bob Corritore, Robert Cray, The Mannish Boys, Matt Schofield, Shovels & Rope, Joe Louis Walker, Bernie Marsden and more!

Our 2014 roundup We name the 50 best albums of the year. Plus, the welcome returns, impressive debuts, outstanding gigs and tragic losses that made this year one of the most exciting and turbulent since the blues boom of the 1960s.

The Pretty Things Stalked by Bowie. Scarier than the Stones. Phil May and Dick Taylor on their speed-fuelled R&B mayhem in 60s London.

Cosimo Matassa Our tribute to the late N’Awlins studio boss and producer who cut iconic sides with Little Richard and Guitar Slim.

Devon Allman The Allman clan’s torchbearer-in-waiting talks Ragged & Dirty, the future of Royal Southern Brotherhood and Uncle Duane.

Kaz Hawkins The Belfast blues shouter gets ready to bare her soul.

Harry Dean Stanton Hollywood’s laziest icon finally releases his debut album.

Candi Staton The Muscle Shoals soul roots of the R&B queen.

Bobby “Blue” Bland How to buy the Lion of the Blues’ choicest tracks.

Interviews with Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, Irish R&B revivalists The Whereabouts, Handsome Jack, Darren Eedens, Jimmy Barnes, King King, Ruby Turner, Grady Champion, Missy Andersen, The Walter Trout Band and more.

The new issue of The Blues is out today, and may be purchased online.