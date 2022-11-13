Zakk Wylde using YouTube tutorials to learn some Pantera guitar parts

Zakk Wylde says he's watched online guitar tutorials to learn some of Dimebag Darrel's more complicated work ahead of the upcoming Pantera live shows.

Black Label Society mainman and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Wylde was recently confirmed as Dimebag's replacement for the upcoming Pantera reunion, while Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will take the place of Dime's brother, Vinnie Paul.

Dime was killed onstage in 2004, while his brother Vinnie died in 2018.

Wylde admits he's only too happy to look for a little help on YouTube when trying to learn Dimebag's tricks.

He tells Sunday With Ola: "Any of these things that I got stumped on, I was, like, 'What the hell was that?' I would just go, 'How to play' and I'd go on to YouTube and just see all these other amazing players playing the stuff."

The guitarist says he's working his way through learning the material, and that he'll meet up with the rest of the band in the coming weeks.

He adds: "I'll be hooking up with the fellows. And then we just start going over everything and just probably go over it nice and quiet, until we can start firing it up and just go full volume."

Wylde previously said he'll be as faithful as possible to Dimebag's work — but warned fans not to expect a carbon copy.

Dec 02: Toluca de Lerdo Hell & Heaven Open Air, Mexico

Dec 06: Monterrey Metal Fest, Mexico

Dec 09: Bogotá Knotfest, Columbia

Dec 11: Santiago Knotfest, Chile

Dec 12: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile*

Dec 15: Sao Paulo Vibra, Brazil#

Dec 18: São Paulo Knotfest, Brazil

Jun 2-4: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 2-4: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 10: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 22-24: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway

* Headline show

# with Judas Priest