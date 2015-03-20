Zakk Wylde to record Book Of Shadows Vol.2

Zakk Wylde will release his second solo album next year, his wife and manager has revealed.

The follow-up to 1996’s Book Of Shadows – to be entitled Book Of Shadows Volume II – will be recorded this year, once Wylde wraps up his Black Label Society Unblackened acoustic tour.

The 2016 release will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original Book Of Shadows album and will be followed with a solo world tour, Barbaranne Wylde tells The Examiner.

She says: “We are excited to announce that Zakk is entering the studio after this Unblackened spring 2015 tour to record Book of Shadows Volume II, which will be released early 2016, the 20th anniversary of the original BOS, followed by a world tour to support that side of Zakk’s music.”

Black Label Society recently completed a run of UK dates as part of a wider European tour.