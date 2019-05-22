Zakk Sabbath to “faithfully re-record” Black Sabbath’s debut album

Zakk Sabbath have announced plans to pay tribute to Black Sabbath’s self-titled debut album by re-recording it as faithfully as possible.

The band led by vocalist and guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko and drummer Joey C, say they plan to record in an analogue studio direct to two-inch tape over the space of 24 hours.

Zakk Sabbath explain: “Vertigo Records issued the debut album by Black Sabbath on Friday 13, 1970, and the world was never the same. Legendarily recorded in a single day in October 1969, the earthmoving self-titled set closed the book on hippie optimism with its dark magic and ushered in a brand new genre, setting the metal template for decades to come.

“Exactly 50 years to the date later, Zakk Sabbath will celebrate the first chapter in the Sabbath catalog with a reverently rendered tribute, simply titled Vertigo.

“Our aim is to faithfully re-record the album in the spirit of the original recordings: live in a fully analogue studio, direct to two inch tape, in a single 24 hour period. A film crew will document the process, culminating in a single album and DVD release limited to just 500 copies and delivered to purchasers on February 13, 2020.”

Vertigo will be released through Magnetic Eye Records in a single package containing a CD, LP, DVD and a digital download code – and the band insist it will never be released on any other format outside the initial run.

The bad news? All 500 pre-orders were snapped up within two hours.

Zakk Sabbath will head out on the road across North America throughout August with special guest Don Jamieson.