You owe it to yourself to listen to this astonishing orchestral version of Metallica’s One

When Metallica were making a name for themselves in the San Francisco Bay Area’s rock clubs, sharing the suggestion that the band might one day collaborate with an orchestra one day would have landed you a punch in the head from the nascent thrash scene’s infamous Slay Team. But as we learned from the quartet’s S&M and S&M2 albums, anything is possible with a little imagination.

Which brings us neatly to Little Kruta’s Justice album, wherein a classical orchestra reimagine Metallica’s 1988 masterpiece …And Justice For All with assistance from four up and coming jazz and soul vocalists.

On Justice, Little Kruta— consisting of Kristine Kruta (musical director and cello), Maria Im (concert mistress and violin), Katie Jacoby (violin and soloist), Chiara Fasi (violin), Molly Fletcher (violin), Laura Sacks (viola), Tia Allen (viola), Adi Meyerson (upright bass), and Rosie Slater (percussion) — are joined by emerging vocalists Alita Moses, Camille Trust, Lauren Desberg, and Jenn Mundia, each taking centre stage for two songs.

Recorded in just one day day in a decomissioned New York church, the Pierre Piscitelli arrangements of the familiar thrash melodies are transformed into moving pieces that will speak to fans of all genres, the band’s label say.

And you hear their take on One, with Alita Moses on vocals, below: