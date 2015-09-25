You could win this Alexi Laiho guitar

Metal Hammer has joined forces with Children Of Bodom to give away a LTD Alexi-200 ESP Signature ESP!

Check out the video below with Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi explaining how you could get your grubby mitts on this kickass prize. Seriously, why wouldn’t you want this guitar? Just look at how good it is.

That’s right, all you have to do is upload a video of yourself nailing the lead riff from Children Of Bodom’s new track, I Worship Chaos (as demonstrated in the video above), and post the link in this entry form. REALLY FUCKING EASY.

Contest begins at 3:00pm BST on September 25, 2015 and continues until 11:59pm BST on October 9, 2015. Entries must be received by 11:59pm BST on October 9, 2015 to be eligible. Winners will be announced by October 16, 2015.