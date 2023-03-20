You can record a song with Gene Simmons at Electric Lady studios for $6000

Last month, Kiss founder Gene Simmons offered fans the opportunity to spend a day with him at London's iconic Abbey Road Studio this July. For just £5000, purchasers will be able to record a song with the God Of Thunder himself, enjoy stories from Simmons' long career with the band, and leave for home with collectables from Gene's very own archive.

Now he's offering American fans the same opportunity. For the princely sum of $6000, lucky ticket holders (plus their guests) will spend the day with Gene at Electric Lady studios in New York, scene of Kiss's very first recording session, way back in 1972. And the opportunity will come in the immediate aftermath of Kiss's final ever shows.

"Everybody knows December 1st and 2nd New York City, Madison Square Garden," says Simmons, in a video announcement. "The last shows Kiss will ever play. But we're going to be in New York so I want to do something special for you.

"Why not do something astonishing? So December 4, 5 and 6 I'm taking over Electric Lady Studios, where we began our life, and I'm going to record a song. I want you to join me, doing lyrics, singing along with me on choruses. We'll have food, a lot of fun, and I'll give you stuff from my private collection that spans 50 years.

"You'll get all kinds of toys, games, lyrics, artwork, all kinds of stuff nobody else has, for you, from me, to you."

Gene emphasises that no musical experience is necessary to take part in the historic session, but that invitees can bring along an instrument to play on the recording.

For further information, visit the Gene Simmons Electric Lady Studios website (opens in new tab).