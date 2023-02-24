Always wanted to record a Kiss song with Gene Simmons? For £5000, now you can

Gene Simmons will record a Kiss song with you at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios – for £5000.

Simmons will be at Abbey Road on July 10 of this year, where fans with £4995 ($5995) to spare will be treated to a day they are unlikely to ever forget.

As well as recording a Kiss song with 'the Demon', fans will will hear stories from Simmons long career with Kiss. You'll also take away items from his personal Kiss collection, and he'll sign some of them as part of the deal.

Each package if items will be unique, with one guaranteed one-of-a-kind item included. They will all come with a certificate of authenticity.

You'll be able to bring one friend along with you for the day and take photos and videos with Simmons.

Full details are available here.

In December, Kiss announced their final ever UK dates, part of a European tour that will run from early June until mid-July. Full dates below. The latest in Kiss's ongoing series of Off The Soundboard albums, Live In Poughkeepsie, will be released in April.

Kiss European Tour 2023

Jun 03: Plymouth Home Park, UK

Jun 05: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 06: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 10: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 13: Brussels Palais 12 Arena, Belgium

Jun 17: Munich Königsplatz Germany

Jun 19: Krakow Tauron Arena Poland

Jun 21: Dresden Messehalle, Germany

Jun 22: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Jun 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Jun 29: Tuscany Piazza Napoleone, Italy

Jul 01: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jul 02: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jul 05: London The O2, UK

Jul 07: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jul 12: Rättvik Dalhalla Sweden

Jul 13: Rättvik Dalhalla Sweden

Jul 15: Tonsberg Kaldnes, Norway