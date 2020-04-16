You can own Jason Becker's guitar, signed by all the kings of shred

Fancy owning a guitar signed by Eddie Van Halen, Yngwie J. Malmsteen, Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Joe Bonamassa, John Petrucci, Paul Gilbert, Uli Jon Roth, Richie Kotzen, Greg Howe, John 5, Chris Broderick, Nita Strauss, Dave Amato and Ben Woods?

Well, here's your opportunity.

Jason Becker (whose signature also adorns the axe) is putting up one of his own Kiesel guitars up for auction, with all the proceeds going to the Jason Becker Special Needs Trust.

Reverb, who are hosting the sale, say, "Hand-crafted by world-renowned Kiesel Custom Guitars in Escondido California, this JB24 ‘Numbers’ Signature Model has been painstakingly decked out with Jason’s multi-coloured numbers inlays, multi-coloured Seymour Duncan pickups, and other premium features – all spec’d out exactly the way Jason wanted it. Kiesel has also provided a professional clear coat to protect the amazing group of signatures found on the body.



"But, wait! There's more!", they continue, excitedly. "Not only are you adding an exceedingly well-playing and incredibly rare guitar to your collection, 'Triumphant Friends' comes with a certification of authenticity, a ridiculous collection of picks from most of the signees, a high-quality framed photo collage documenting most of the artists signing the guitar, and a killer custom case."

Prospective purchasers can bid now, or go for the buy-it-now price of just £20,885.71.