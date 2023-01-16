You can now get your hands on a Dave Grohl comic book

TidalWave Productions have launched a new comic book from their Orbit series, which was established to shine a light on "personalities who impact the world".

Their latest addition is Orbit: Dave Grohl, which explores the life and career of the Foo Fighters frontman from his childhood in Virginia, to drumming for Nirvana, to becoming one of the most prolific rock stars on the planet.

Put together by leaders in the comic book industry, illustrator Martin Gimenez and writer Adam Rose, a synopsis for the publication reads: "The world of Rock and Roll shook with the arrival of David Grohl. From his time on drums with Nirvana, to his creation of The Foo Fighters, Grohl has captivated fans across the planet. This comic gives a glimpse of all that is Grohl! It will transport you to him playing with Iggy Pop, his record appearances on Saturday Night Live, his face-off on drums with the Muppet’s Animal and so much more. Grohl continues to jam, Grohl continues to inspire, Grohl is Rock."

Written from the narration of the Foos singer himself, author Adam Rose writes as Grohl within the comic: “Kurt’s death messed with me. Had me asking: who am I, where am I, what am I doing? He wasn’t with us anymore and that I had another day. I had to start from scratch with everything.”

Speaking of the 22-page project, Rose says: “Diving into the genius of David Grohl can only be described with one word: awe. His life and body of work are an incredible story to explore!”

While TidalWave Productions publisher Darren G. Davis adds: "As reluctant reader, I found the comic book form easy to access, so I always believed comics could both entertain and teach. I have always found Grohl an amazing performer and an icon. The comic books [offer] people a new demographic to learn about their favourite musicians.”

Previously, the company have launched Orbit comics on icons such as Alice Cooper, David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne and John Lennon.

Last week, the Foo Fighters confirmed their first live shows as a band since the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

Their 2023 schedule so far includes a run of festival appearances, including headline slots at Boston Calling Festival, Sonic Temple, and Bonnaroo.