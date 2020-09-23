You can now buy a scented candle that smells like Lemmy

As summer fades, and darkness descends that little bit earlier each night, we’ll all be looking to surround ourselves with treasured keepsakes that lift our spirits and soothe our souls. And nothing says cosy, comforting late night vibes quite like Motörhead. You might have every item of merch that the ‘Head have ever released, but do you have a scented candle that smells like Lemmy? You don’t? Oh boy, have we got a treat for you!

Timed to coincide with the upcoming 40th anniversary of the deathless and definitive Motörhead album, Ace Of Spades, the Evoke Candle Co. is delighted to announce its officially licensed Motörhead Ace of Spades candle. Featuring the iconic Ace of Spades artwork, and Lemmy’s immortal words, Born to Lose, Live to Win, the candle has fragrance notes of whiskey, oak and smoke, and will evoke the heady whiff of Motörhead at full-throttle in the comfort of your own home.

Evoke Candle Co. founder Gina Giambalvo-Glockler says: “I remember the first time I laid eyes on the Ace of Spades album- it was 1980 in Dallas, Texas. I went to our local record store and as always straight to the import section because everyone knew that was where the best new music was to be found. I saw the cover and I had to have it. As soon as I got back home straight onto the turntable it went and that was it – I was hooked for life! We are proud to partner with Motörhead and Global Merchandising Services on our Ace of Spades candle.”

(Image credit: Evoke Candles Co.)

The Ace Of Spades candle is available for pre order now, with shipping in late October.

You can read the full story behind Ace Of Spades in the current issue of Classic Rock, on sale now.