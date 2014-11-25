Xerath premiere Bleed This Body Clean

It's a well established fact that metal is fucking great. It is also beyond dispute that science fiction is awesome. Therefore, by combining these two laudable disciplines, Xerath clearly deserve to be heralded as heroes.

Taken from the British crew’s gleaming and thunderous new album III, Bleed This Body Clean is a precise and devastating slab of futuristic brutality that also packs a powerful lyrical punch, particularly for fans of alien ‘n’ robot-strewn geekery. And yes, that is a thing.

Check out the brand new video for this streamlined anthem and behold the moment that metal enters the future, fists flying and phasers set to FUCK YEAH.

Get your hands on Xerath’s new album III.