X guitarist Zoom fights cancer again

Billy Zoom of US punk veterans X is fighting bladder cancer and has been forced to step back from the band.

The 67-year-old will begin chemotherapy treatment in the coming week, after having being treated for prostate cancer five years ago.

The band have launched a GoFundMe page so that fans can help with Zoom’s medical fees – and it’s already raised $67,000 from a planned target of $50,000.

They say: “In the music community, we all take turns helping each other – we have since the beginning. Punk rock and benefits always went hand in hand: you name the cause, and the bands and fans will be there.

“Now it’s our turn to help Billy Zoom, the wittiest, smartest, nicest, best guitar player and friend we know. He has a long road ahead of him – but we’re confident. He’s beat cancer once and he’ll do it again!

“Please keep Billy in your prayers and send some positive energy. Donating a few bucks will help take away some of his financial stress and worry. It’s the punk rock thing to do.

Zoom makes his last appearances before undergoing treatment this weekend. X are playing a series of full-album shows at The Observatory, Orange County.

He’s to be replaced by stand-in Jesse Dayton for their upcoming US dates, with planned festival appearances under discussion.