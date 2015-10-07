Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack share sounds

The Wonder Years and Motion City Soundtrack have announced a 7-inch split release with a difference.

Both bands traded instrumental versions of tracks which went on to appear on their No Closer To Heaven and Panic Station albums.

They then allowed each other to put their own stamp on the songs – resulting in a limited-edition 7-inch single, set for general release on October 12.

The Wonder Years say: “Given only the song titles and having never heard the original versions, Dan Campbell from TWY and Justin Pierre from MCS were charged with the task of writing their own lyrics and melodies to create songs that blur the lines between the two artists.”

The release is to mark their joint North American tour which kicks off in New York on October 17. The Wonder Years are on tour across the UK with Enter Shikari in February.

Oct 17: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 18: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 20: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 22: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Oct 23: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 24: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 25: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 27: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Oct 28: Salt lake City In The Venue, UT

Oct 30: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 31: Seattle Showbox, WA

Nov 02: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 03: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Nov 05: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Nov 06: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Nov 07: San Diego SOMA, CA

Nov 08: Mesa The Marquee, AZ

Nov 10: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Nov 11: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Nov 12: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Nov 13: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

Nov 14: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Nov 18: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL

Nov 19: Fort Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 20: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Nov 21: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Nov 23: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 24: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Nov 25: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 27: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ