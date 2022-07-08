Within Temptation release new song Don’t Pray For Me

Within Temptation have released a new single, titled Don’t Pray For Me.

In recent years the Dutch symphonic metallers have opted to release a series of singles rather than whole albums, and Don’t Pray For Me follows a successful run of songs i Entertain You, The Purge and Shed My Skin.

“Don’t Pray For Me strives against forcing beliefs and fears onto others and bears witness to being acceptive of everyone’s own journey,” says vocalist Sharon Den Adel. “It is an anthem about coming to terms with the fact that beliefs can be fluid, multiple or frankly: different. The song is about allowing people to pursue their own destiny.”

Back in April, den Adel spoke to Metal Hammer about the band's early impact on the metal scene, noting that many metal fans were unaccustomed to seeing a band like theirs.

"When we first started playing with Within Temptation, nobody knew where to put us because we were melodic, but also had the growling voices and a doomy sound," she said. "We were strange for metal, but also very strange for the mainstream because we were so dark. It was something they'd never seen before, a girl in a dress playing with this kind of band. We loved it!"

Within Temptation would, of course, go on to become one of the biggest rock bands their country has ever produced. The rest of their 2022 will see the them hit the road for festival dates and a US tour with Iron Maiden, before finally undertaking their co-headline tour with Evanescence.

While the band have been concentrating mainly on single releases as of late, it's believed a new studio album will be forthcoming from Within Temptation soon.

Listen to Don't Pray For Me below.