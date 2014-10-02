Winger drop Queen Babylon promo

New York rockers Winger have launched a promo for Queen Babylon.

It’s an extended version of the track which originally appeared on Better Days Comin’, their sixth studio album which launched earlier this year.

Frontman Kip Winger says: “Queen Babylon is classic first album Winger meets Winger of today. This video features the exclusive, unreleased extended audio version of the song with a dual solo from Reb Beach and John Roth at the end that isn’t featured on the album version.

“It’s also the first video to include our original keyboardist Paul Taylor since 1990’s In The Heart Of The Young.”

The band head to Japan for four dates in November and to mark the jaunt, they’ll release a tour edition of Better Days Comin’ which features two unreleased live tracks. It’s due to launch on November 19 via Victor Entertainment.

Tracklist