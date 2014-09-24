Win tickets to Nightmare... on Camden High Street

You thought festival season was over, didn't you? Well there's on helluva one-dayer going on in Camden in November and we've got four pairs of tickets to give away!

Taking over 13 (the most evil of numbers) venues in Camden Town on 1st November is Nightmare On Camden High Street. There are a shedload of bands getting involved including Hawk Eyes, The Hell, The Algorithm, Vales and Hounds to name a few. Plus there are EVEN MORE BANDS TO BE ANNOUNCED.

“Camden goes mad for Halloween,” explains event organiser Chris McCormack. “People really get into the spirit of it. We recently sold over 7000 tickets for our sister event Camden Rocks in May and imagined how much fun it would be if we got everybody, including the bands, to dress up and party the day and night at the biggest Halloween party London has ever seen!”

The current festival line-up is below: