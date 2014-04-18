Win tickets to Download 2014!

Download is creeping up on us like the magnificent rock and metal beast it is, but have you got your ticket yet? No? Well lucky for you we're giving away FIVE pairs of weekend camping tickets. Enter now!

If you want to be in with a chance of seeing Avenged Sevenfold, Linkin Park, Aerosmith, Rob Zombie, Killswitch Engage, Opeth, Behemoth and Trivium to name a few – simply head over to Team Rock Radio and answer the VERY easy question. To enter, head over here now. Download Festival takes place at Donington Park 13-15 June. For more lineup and ticket info, head over here.