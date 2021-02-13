Win every Phil Collins studio album on vinyl!

Phil Collins released his debut solo album, Face Value, on this day in 1981. A brand new picture disc version of the album is released today!

Face Value was an immediate success, reaching No. 1 in the UK, Canada, and other European countries, while peaking in the top ten in the US. In the Air Tonight became the album's biggest hit, reaching No. 2 in the UK, No. 1 in three other countries, and becoming a top twenty hit in the US.

