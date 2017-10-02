Why Marilyn Manson was kicked out of Christian school

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio via Ultimate Guitar, Marilyn Manson has revealed why he was kicked out of Christian school as a child and why this religious upbringing had such an impact who he would eventually become.

“I was cast out for putting my grandfather’s dildo in the Bible teacher’s desk, Mrs. Price,” Manson told Zane. “And she wore a control-top pantyhose, so that probably became the fetish for me – pantyhose and things like that.”

He went on to reveal that his album Antichrist Superstar was made against his Christian upbringing, which told him not to listen to Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Kiss.

Manson also revealed that he was bullied and “got my ass beat the old-fashioned way” when he went to public school after attending Christian school. He also acknowledged that his education in a religious school helped create the “monster” of Marilyn Manson.

“My parents were not very religious, they told me they wanted me to go to a Christian school to get a better education, probably not knowing that it would create this. Or maybe they did! Maybe they were fortuitous and they thought, ‘We will create this monster people will deal with by sending him to Christian school.’ “Like sort of a tough love. I’m just giving credits to my dad.”

On Saturday, at a gig in New York, Marilyn Manson was hospitalised after a stage prop fell onto him during the performance. At the time of writing, he has cancelled nine of his upcoming tour dates.

Marilyn Manson’s tenth album Heaven Upside Down will be released October 6.

Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down album review