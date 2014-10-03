Whitesnake trail Back To The Bone

Whitesnake have streamed a trailer for upcoming release Live in ’84: Back To The Bone.
The collection features the 1984 lineup of the band – including Jon Lord’s final appearance before returning to Deep Purple – in unseen material taken from David Coverdale’s personal archive.
The mainman recently said: “It’s still hard for me that half the incredible band who recorded Slide It In have passed away – Cozy Powell, Mel Galley, Jon Lord. All amazing people and amazing musicians. Their memories live on in our hearts and in the music they made. Wait until you see and hear them playing, as only they can.”
The live set marks the 30th anniversary of classic album Slide It In. It’s launched on November 10 via New Frontiers Music in deluxe DVD/CD and standard DVD formats.
Deluxe DVD/CD tracklist
DVD
Super Rock 84
Gambler
Guilty Of Love
Love Ain’t No Stranger
Ready An’ Willing
Slow An’ Easy
Crying In The Rain
Guitar Solo
Soldier Of Fortune
Drum Solo
Ain’t No Love In The Heart of the City
Don’t Break My Heart Again
Bonus tracks
Jon Lord’s Final Performance with Whitesnake: medley of
Gambler, Guilty Of Love, Love Ain’t No Stranger, Ready An’ Willing
Bonus gallery
Slide It In Slide Show with rare unseen photos
The Music Bed with snippets of private demos
Snakeskin Boots - Best Of Bootlegs
CD
Gambler
Guilty Of Love
Love Ain’t No Stranger
Slow An’ Easy
Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues
Ready An’ Willing
Guitar solo
Crying In The Rain
Soldier Of Fortune.
Super Rock 84
Love Ain’t No Stranger
Ready An’ Willing
Slow An’ Easy
EP Audio Track
Jon Lord’s Final Performance with Whitesnake: medley of
Gambler, Guilty Of Love, Love Ain’t No Stranger, Ready An’ Willing