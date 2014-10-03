Trending

Whitesnake trail Back To The Bone

By Classic Rock  

View trailer for live pack featuring 1984 lineup in material from Coverdale’s private archive

Whitesnake have streamed a trailer for upcoming release Live in ’84: Back To The Bone.

The collection features the 1984 lineup of the band – including Jon Lord’s final appearance before returning to Deep Purple – in unseen material taken from David Coverdale’s personal archive.

The mainman recently said: “It’s still hard for me that half the incredible band who recorded Slide It In have passed away – Cozy Powell, Mel Galley, Jon Lord. All amazing people and amazing musicians. Their memories live on in our hearts and in the music they made. Wait until you see and hear them playing, as only they can.”

The live set marks the 30th anniversary of classic album Slide It In. It’s launched on November 10 via New Frontiers Music in deluxe DVD/CD and standard DVD formats.

Deluxe DVD/CD tracklist

DVD

Super Rock 84

  1. Gambler

  2. Guilty Of Love

  3. Love Ain’t No Stranger

  4. Ready An’ Willing

  5. Slow An’ Easy

  6. Crying In The Rain

  7. Guitar Solo

  8. Soldier Of Fortune

  9. Drum Solo

  10. Ain’t No Love In The Heart of the City

  11. Don’t Break My Heart Again

Bonus tracks

Jon Lord’s Final Performance with Whitesnake: medley of

Gambler, Guilty Of Love, Love Ain’t No Stranger, Ready An’ Willing

Bonus gallery

Slide It In Slide Show with rare unseen photos

The Music Bed with snippets of private demos

Snakeskin Boots - Best Of Bootlegs

CD

  1. Gambler

  2. Guilty Of Love

  3. Love Ain’t No Stranger

  4. Slow An’ Easy

  5. Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues

  6. Ready An’ Willing

  7. Guitar solo

  8. Crying In The Rain

  9. Soldier Of Fortune.

Super Rock 84

  1. Love Ain’t No Stranger

  2. Ready An’ Willing

  3. Slow An’ Easy

EP Audio Track

Jon Lord’s Final Performance with Whitesnake: medley of

Gambler, Guilty Of Love, Love Ain’t No Stranger, Ready An’ Willing

