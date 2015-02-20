Trending

White Willow in ‘unorthodox’ Scorpions cover

By Prog  

Progged-up take on Animal Magnetism features new singer Venke Knutson and clarinet solo by David Krakauer

Norwegian prog outfit White Willow have launched an “unorthodox” cover of the Scorpions’ Animal Magnetism, featuring new singer Venke Knutson and a clarinet solo by David Krakauer.

It’s the band’s first release since 2011’s Terminal Twilight, and comes ahead of an album that makes up the first half of a double-length concept work.

White Willow say: “This version melds driving Tangerine Dream-like synths with doomy, motorik rhythms.

“Venke is a big star in her own right in Norway – that she’s chosen to work with us is a great honour. Grammy-nominated David has recorded with John Zorn and released several albums on the prestigious Tzadik label.”

Details of their 2015 album and its 2016 follow-up will be revealed in due course.

