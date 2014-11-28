While She Sleeps, The Throbs and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re bringing you the debut album from the short-lived The Throbs, another the band the record company thought could be the next Guns N’ Roses… they weren’t.

We’ll also be spinning music from the likes of While She Sleeps, Clutch, Trepalium, Artch – as requested by a listener in Norway – Led Zeppelin, Limp Bizkit and Steve Vai.

Plus we talk about the news that the head of the studio behind Assassin’s Creed Unity has emailed players apologising for bugs in the video game and offering them free content. Glitches meant the protagonist could fall through the ground, become stuck in hay carts, encounter invisible walls and, at times, parts of his face could become invisible. Not cool.

Anyway, it got us thinking… what’s the worst or just plain dumb game you’ve played?

