While She Sleeps are playing the Golden Gods

Yes! This is happening. Yesterday we announced Behemoth – possibly the most vital band in extreme metal today – and now we've followed it up with one of the hottest bands in British metal. What more could you need?

Joining Behemoth for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, presented by Orange Amplification and in association with World of Tanks, will be those Sheffield bruisers While She Sleeps.

They’ve been out of action since December after frontman Loz Taylor underwent throat surgery, but they’re making a grand return to the Main Stage of Download Festival followed by a very special performance at the Golden Gods. You don’t want to miss this.

And to win tickets to the greatest gig on planet Earth, all you have to do is cast your all-important votes in the Metal Hammer Golden Gods over here. There are eleven categories voted for by YOU. So make it count!

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods, presented by Orange Amplification and in association with World of Tanks, takes place on Monday 16 June at the Indigo2 in London and is hosted by none other than Steel Panther!

