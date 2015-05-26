While She Sleeps added to Camden Rocks Festival

Yorkshire metallers While She Sleeps have been added to this year’s Camden Rocks festival on May 30.

The festival – which is in its fourth year – will take place in most of Camden’s venues, pubs and bars, including Electric Ballroom, Underworld, Proud Camden, Barfly, Jazz Cafe and Dingwalls.

While She Sleeps frontman Loz Taylor says: “We’re stoked to be a part of this year’s Camden Rocks Festival! It’s already shaping up to be a killer day. We can’t wait to tear Camden up!”

Also joining the bill are: Red House Glory, Flies + Flies, No Sugar, The Touch, Fake The Attack and B Movie Thieves.

Camden Rocks’ bill also features Bullet For My Valentine, Skindred, Funeral For A Friend, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, Ginger Wildheart, New Model Army, Modestep, Gun, Hawk Eyes, Glen Matlock, The Dictators NYC, Glamour Of The Kill, Heaven’s Basement, Black Spiders, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Turbowolf, Anti Nowhere League, Richie Ramone, Menswear and Feed The Rhino.

Tickets are priced at £30 plus booking fee and are available now. For full line-up and stage times, visit www.camdenrocksfestival.com.