The Darkness have a released a trailer for their upcoming documentary and we might just have a classic on our hands

The Darkness have released a trailer for their upcoming documentary Welcome To The Darkness, and it looks to be shaping up very nicely indeed.

The plot appears to follow a tried and tested formula – see Anvil: The Story If Anvil and I Am Thor, the film about musician and bodybuilder Jon Mikl Thor – and finds the band on the comeback trail following their 2006 split, playing small, badly-attended shows, and struggling to recapture whatever it was that made debut album Permission To Land so popular.

The trailer begins with the band's visit to Valentia Island, Country Kerry, in Ireland, where they recorded 2014's Last Of Our Kind album. The footage includes drummer Emily Dolan Davies, who joined The Darkness in time for the recording but left just weeks after the visit to Ireland, to be replaced by current Darkness drummer Rufus Taylor.

The film looks to be a mix of hi-jinx and pathos, with Justin and Dan Hawkins talking openly about the band's split and how it effected them.

"For the period that the band wasn't together, I didn't really have a life," says Dan Hawkins. "And I didn't really have a brother."

"The person I hurt the most is my brother," says Justin. "And I won't forgive myself for those things. Ever."

Welcome To The Darkness is directed by Simon Emmett, a photographer whose work has appeared in Beauty Papers, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Icon and others. He previously directed Underhill, a documentary about North London football club Barnet FC's final season at their much-loved Underhill stadium.

Welcome To The Darkness will show at UK cinemas on November 9 (tickets are on sale now), and a DVD release will follow on December 4. The 20th Anniversary Edition of the band's debut album, Permission To Land Again, is out now. The Darkness tour mainland Europe in November and the UK in December. Get tickets.