Wednesday 13 pays tribute to Joey Jordison on-stage at first show of 2022

It has been 20 years since horror-punk hero Wednesday 13 first rose to prominence as the frontman for Murderdolls. The anniversary has not gone unnoticed by the singer however, who kicked off the first date of his 20 Years Of Fear tour at the Launch Pad in Albuquerque with a tribute to his former Murderdolls bandmate Joey Jordison.

"This part of the show I'd like to make some noise for our brother Joey Jordison - he left us far too soon," the singer says. "He was one of the most talented people I ever met and he's the reason any of you guys know who I am. So we picked a couple of songs, some of my favorite songs we liked to play with Joey."

The band then played Nowhere from Murderdolls' 2010 record Women And Children Last, Wednesday shouting "for Joey!" to screams of approval as the song kicks in.

Joey Jordison had recruited Wednesday in late 2001 to a side-project he was working on while Slipknot were taking a break. Wednesday initially joined as a bassist, but soon pivoted to fronting the new band, soon dubbed Murderdolls.

Cannibalising songs that had initially been written for Wednesday's former band Frankenstein Drag Queens From Planet 13, the pair wrote much of the material that would make up Murderdolls' debut album Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls.

Released on August 20, 2002, the album brought Wednesday 13 to audiences around the world and when Murderdolls went on hiatus in 2004, the singer launched a successful solo career.

Murderdolls reunited again in 2010 and released Women And Children Last in August that year. The following year the band split for a second time, but talks for a reunion were still on-going as late as 2018.

Jordison passed away in his sleep unexpectedly in July 2021 from unspecified causes. As former drummer of Slipknot as well as founder of Murderdolls and all-round icon, Jordison had a profound impact on heavy metal and tributes flooded in from across the metal world. At the time, Wednesday 13 posted a Tweet saying "you changed my life forever".

Wednesday 13 is currently on the 20 Years Of Fear tour of the US. The show in Albuquerque was his first since Halloween 2020 and was billed as 'a career spanning setlist', including songs originally written for Frankenstein Drag Queens From Planet 13 and Murderdolls.

The 20 Years Of Fear tour is set to travel across the US until May, when the band will take a few weeks off before heading over to Europe for festival dates (including the UK's Download Festival in June).

Wednesday 13 setlist

Scream Baby Scream

My Home Sweet Homicide

I Want You... Dead

Cadaverous

Get Your Grave On

Put Your Death Mask On

Nowhere

Die My Bride

Summertime Suicide

197666

Rambo

Keep Watching The Skies

Serpent Society

Decompose

Hail Ming

We All Die

What The Night Brings

I Walked With A Zombie

Bad Things