We Are Knuckle Dragger debut Bunch Of Mutants

The Newkie noisemakers have given us first-dibs on the new video for Bunch Of Mutants and it’s a bloody ripper.

Clocking in at less than three-minutes, this Geordie trio manage to make their music sound more varied and exciting than the majority of proggy opus’. Never one to rush things, this disjointed, groove-laden, riff-fest builds into frantic choruses guaranteed to send dive bars across the country into spasm while musos amongst you will still get your kicks from the inherent talent on display from the experimental three-piece.

Check out the WAKD mini-documentary following the recording of their latest album below.