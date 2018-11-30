Watch Zakk Wylde, Steve Vai and more play epic version of Bohemian Rhapsody

As far as star-studded supergroups go, you'll be hard pushed to find a more technically impressive rabble than the congregation of shredders that is Generation Axe. The brainchild of Steve Vai, the group was formed in 2016 with the intention of bringing together some of the most nimble-fingered axe slingers on the circuit. He recruited Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi and they've been making breathtaking music together ever since.

This week the group made a return to the stage in Niagara Falls, where they marked the anniversary of Freddie Mercury's death with an epic four-guitar take on Queen's best loved song, Bohemian Rhapsody.

"Do you remember the first time, where you were when you heard this song?" Vai asked his bandmates, before prompting a full-crowd singalong.

Watch their epic rendition in full below.