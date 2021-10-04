Watch Wolfgang Van Halen play Paradise City on stage with Guns N' Roses

Wolfgang Van Halen joined Guns N' Roses on stage on Saturday (October 2), for a rendition of the 1987 classic Paradise City.

As Wolfgang walked out onto the stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, frontman Axl Rose announced: "Let’s bring out our friend Wolfy. Wolfgang Van Halen, do you know how cool it is to say that? We’re talking legacy".

Wolfgang, son of the late iconic guitarist Eddie Van Halen, was Van Halen‘s bassist from 2006 up until his father’s death in 2020. In addition, Wolfgang played in the metal band Tremonti, and now takes on every instrument in his solo project Mammoth WVH.

During the performance, alongside playing rhythm guitar, Wolfgang shares a microphone with Slash and Duff McKagan to provide backing vocals.

Following the show, the guitarist shared a photo of the event on Twitter showing himself smiling while playing in between Slash and McKagan with the caption "What a night". In another tweet, he mused "Yeah. This actually happened.”

Guns N' Roses are currently on tour travelling around the US with Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH in support.

Recently, the legendary Axl Rose-fronted group released the new single, Hard Skool, which followed their release, Absurd, released earlier this year.

Watch the performance below:

What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qVOctober 3, 2021 See more