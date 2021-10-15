Watch trailer for stunning film about era-defining photographer Jim Marshall

A trailer has been released for Show Me The Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall. The documentary tells the story of the photojournalist best known for his images of musicians shot in the 1960s and 1970s.

Marshall was responsible for many era-defining shots - he was chief photographer at Woodstock - and took a number photos that have become iconic, including the picture of Jimi Hendrix setting his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop festival in 1967, and the shot of Johnny Cash extending his middle finger towards the lens at San Quentin prison two years later.

Marshall also shot The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, the Allman Brothers, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Neil Young, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Jefferson Airplane and the Grateful Dead. He also took a number of pictures of jazz giants like John Coltrane and Miles Davis, and documented the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

A statement accompanying the film's release reads: "Told through more than 850 iconic photos and interviews, the film chronicles the infamous photographer’s life behind and outside the camera. A child of immigrants and a life battling inner demons, Marshall fought his way to become one of the most trusted mavericks behind a lens, with an all-access pass to the musicians, music, and seminal events that defined the 60’s counterculture movements."

Show Me The Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall is currently showing on Altavod and Apple. There will be a special screening at the National Arts Club in New York City on October 19.