Watch Toto cover Weezer’s Hash Pipe in Vancouver

Earlier this week, it was reported that Toto had recorded a cover of Weezer’s 2001 track Hash Pipe.

The band decided to cover the song in response to Weezer releasing their take on Africa and Rosanna in May this year. And while the studio version of the song is expected to arrive “in the coming weeks,” Toto played Hash Pipe at their show in Vancouver on the first night of their North American summer tour.

Introducing the track, Steve Lukather tells the crowd: “We figured since we were smoking hash before they were born, that’s the one we should do. I’m not condoning this sort of behaviour but we were young once.

“This is our tribute to Weezer, god bless them. Let’s see what you think of our version of their song.”

Toto decided to cover Weezer following a challenge from KROQ DJs Ted Stryker and Kevin Klein last week, with Steve Porcaro telling the radio station: “We listened to Beverly Hills. I wanted to maybe even do a real Africa-type version of that.

“But we wanted to make it different – we wanted to do something rock‘n’roll. I wanted to show everyone what a good rock‘n’roll band we can be.

“I love the band. I love their music. Joseph Williams and I were listening to different ones trying to figure out which ones he’d like to sing and we settled on Hash Pipe.”

Toto’s 40 Trips Around The Sun tour will continue tonight in Portland.

Keyboardist David Paich is sitting out this run of live shows, with the band explaining: “The recent European appearances took a toll on his personal well-being, and it is in his best interests to forego the impact the rigorous wear and tear being on the road brings until he is feeling 100%.

“He plans on focusing on his health, and looks forward to returning to the road when ready to do so.”