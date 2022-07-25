Watch Tom Morello get accidentally taken out by a security guard at a Rage Against The Machine gig

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello was accidentally bundled to the ground by a security guard at a show in Toronto.

The incident happened when a fan rushed the stage during a performance of Killing In The Name at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, July 31.

An eagle-eyed security guard spotted the interloper and rushed to stop him. Unfortunately, Morello was standing directly in his way, and got caught in the scrum, ending up on the ground on the lip of the stage.

After spotting what was happening, singer Zack de la Rocha halted the show, saying, ‘‘Hold up, hold up, hold up!”

Fortunately, Morello was uninjured and climbed to his feet and onto the speakers at the front of the stage. “What just happened?” he quipped, while de la Rocha warned any other potential stage invaders off from repeating the incident. “Do not try that shit,” said the singer. “I’m sorry. We’re cool. We love y’all, but don’t do that.”

De la Rocha himself sustained his own injury earlier at an earlier date on the band’s first tour in 11 years, busting his leg during a show in Chicago. The singer has been forced to perform while sitting in a chair at subsequent dates.

Rage Against The Machine headline the Leeds and Reading Festivals on August 26 and 28.