Watch Tom DeLonge and Blink-182 perform tracks co-written by Matt Skiba

The opening night of Blink-182's first tour with Tom DeLonge back in the band had a few surprises for fans – not least the inclusion of two Matt Skiba era tracks.

Alkaline Trio's Skiba replaced DeLonge in Blink-182 in 2015 and recorded two albums with the band, including 2016's critically acclaimed California.

When DeLonge rejoined the fold last year, Skiba stood aside.

Blink-182 kicked off their first North American tour with DeLonge back on board at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday (May 4).

And rather than pretend the Skiba era never happened, DeLonge and the band performed two tracks from California. They played Cynical and Bored To Death, to the delight of the audience. Fan-filmed footage of both can be viewed below.

The band played a 25-song setlist and the tour continues through this year and into 2024.

Skiba has said he's happy to see Blink's classic lineup back together. He also said he recorded a full album of material with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker that may now never see the light of day.

Blink-182 World Tour 2023/2024

