Watch this pop drummer hear Slipknot for the first time and then nail playing Before I Forget immediately after

As Slipknot's Jay Weinberg will be the first to tell you, having to step into the shoes of one of the single greatest heavy metal drummers who ever lived is a daunting task at the best of times - let alone for someone who has never even listened to the band before.

Yet, that's exactly what happened when pop drummer Domino Santantonio was challenged to take on Joey Jordison's iconic drum parts for classic Slipknot banger Before I Forget for Drumeo's YouTube series. In the video, Santantonio - more accustomed to covering drums on songs by the likes of Dua Lipa and SAINt JHN - is played the song live, immediately admitting that, while she loves the sound of the track, she's never actually heard it before.

Seemingly not one to back down from a challenge, however, Santantonio gets stuck in - and, despite clearly working with a far more stripped-down kit than Jordison (or indeed Weinberg) had worked with over the years, she does a fantastic job of getting into the groove of the song, feeling it out and nailing a version that comes impressively close to the studio version while retaining its own flavour.

"Two toms and no double kick-- This is amazing!" comments one YouTube user. "It's crazy how much ground she covered with such a bare-bones set-up. Especially considering Slipknot's drummer has more drums than a drum store at most live gigs."



"She did way, way better improvising with one pedal than I could've done with two lmao," offers another.

"It's always amazing to see a talented musician just have the "feel" for some of the parts like that, and end up being very close to what's on the record," says another. "Kudos to Domino for giving this a try!"

Watch the video below.