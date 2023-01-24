Watch this exceptionally cheery drum cover of Slipknot's Wait and Bleed

YouTuber Anastasia Sereda looks absolutely ecstatic to be playing along with Slipknot classic Wait and Bleed

Drumming along to a Slipknot track is surely right up there in terms of breaking a sweat – but this YouTuber can't help breaking into a smile as she nails a drum cover of Wait and Bleed.

Anastasia Sereda plays along with the track in the latest video uploaded to her YouTube channel. The performance can be viewed below.

She has previously performed drum covers of System Of A Down's Chop Suey and Bring Me The Horizon's Throne, as well as a number of other Slipknot tracks.

As well as giving drum lessons and performing covers of metal classics, Sereda is also the drummer with Russian metal band Invertor.

Wait and Bleed was voted by Metal Hammer readers as Slipknot's greatest ever song in a poll to find their top 50 tracks. The song was released in 1999 as the first single from Slipknot's self-titled debut album.

Sereda's faithful drum cover is proving to be a hit, at least according to the comments on the video. And she looks thrilled to be playing the parts originally performed by the late Joey Jordison.

Slipknot released their seventh album, The End, So Far, last year.

They have a number of tour dates lined up for 2023, including a headline slot at Download festival.

