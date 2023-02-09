Watch The Who perform Baba O'Reilly at Wembley Stadium with a full Orchestra

Rock legends The Who have released a live version of their 1971 classic Baba O'Reilly. The video was filmed at the band's 2019 show at London's Wembley Stadium, where the band performed with the Isobel Griffiths Orchestra.

The release of Baba O'Reilly, which originally appeared on the band's Who's Next album, comes less than two weeks after The Who announced a UK summer tour. It comes from the upcoming album The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley, which is due for release on March 31.

The band will play nine shows in July, kicking off at Sewell Group Craven Park in Hull on July 6, and wrapping up on July 23 at the The 1st Central County Ground in Brighton. The new dates are in addition to four shows in mainland Europe the band announced in December. They'll be joined at each show by a full orchestra - full dates below.

“Having not toured the UK for six years, it's great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me," says Who frontman Roger Daltrey. "This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

The Isobel Griffiths Orchestra have previously worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Nick Cave, Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton and Biffy Clyro.

The Who Hits Back European Tour 2023

Jun 14: Barcelona Paulo Sant Jordi, Spain

Jun 17: Florence Visarno Arena, Italy

Jun 20: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jun 23: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Jul 06: Hull Sewell Group Craven Park, UK

Jul 08: Edinburgh Castle, UK

Jul 09: Edinburgh Castle, UK

Jul 12: London The O2, UK

Jul 14: Derby The Incora County Ground, UK

Jul 16: Brisrol Badminton Estate, UK

Jul 19: Durham Seat Unique Riverside, UK

Jul 21: St Helens Totally Wicked Stadium, UK

Jul 23: Brighton The 1st Central County Ground, UK

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).