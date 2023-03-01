Watch the trippy video for brand new Metallica single If Darkness Had A Son

Metallica have unveiled the latest single from upcoming new album 72 Seasons. Titled If Darkness Had A Son, it's a stomping, imperious heavy metal banger full of dark, brooding lyrics from frontman James Hetfield, accompanied by a video directed by Tim Saccenti featuring the Four Horsemen performing together under a dazzling array of lights and trippy kaleidoscopic effects.

Watch the video for If Darkness Had A Son below. 72 Seasons, Metallica's first studio album for almost seven years, is set for release on April 14, 2023 via the band's own Blackened imprint. Metallica head out on tour across Europe, the US and beyond this year, with dates planned well into 2024.

Speaking on the concept behind 72 Seasons last year, James Hetfield stated: "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.



“I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

Metallica 72 Seasons tracklist

1. 72 Seasons

2. Shadows Follow

3. Screaming Suicide

4. Sleepwalk My Life Away

5. You Must Burn!

6. Lux Æterna

7. Crown of Barbed Wire

8. Chasing Light

9. If Darkness Had a Son

10. Too Far Gone?

11. Room of Mirrors

12. Inamorata

Apr 27, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, HOL

Apr 29, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, HOL

May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, FRA

May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, FRA

May 26, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, GER

May 28, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, GER

Jun 08, 2023: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10, 2023: Download Festival, UK

Jun 16, 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, SWE

Jun 18 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, SWE

Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium, USA

Aug 06, 2023: East Rutherford NJ MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN

Aug 13, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN

Aug 18, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA

Aug 20, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA

Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium, USA

Aug 27, 2023: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium, USA

Sep 01, 2023: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium, USA

Sep 03, 2023: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium, USA

Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center, USA

Nov 05, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Nov 10, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA

Nov 12, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA

May 24, 2024: Munich Olympiastadion, GER

May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion, GER

Jun 7, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, FIN

Jun 9, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, FIN

Jun 14, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, DEN

Jun 16, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, DEN

Jul 05 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, POL

Jul 07 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, POL

Jul 12, 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, SPA

Jul 14 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, SPA

Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA

Aug 04, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA

Aug 09, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA

Aug 11, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA

Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA

Aug 18, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA

Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN

Aug 25, 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN

Aug 30, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA

Sep 01, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA

Sep 20, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Sep 22, 2024 - Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Sep 27, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Sep 29, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Support acts at various shows on the tour include Pantera, Greta Van Fleet, Mammoth WVH, Ice Nine Kills, Architects, and Five Finger Death Punch.