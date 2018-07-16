Watch the Rolling Stones perform Honky Tonk Women live in San Jose

The Rolling Stones have released a video of their performance of Honky Tonk Women from 1999.

The clip has been selected from the band’s latest From The Vault release titled No Security: San Jose ’99. The DVD, Blu-ray, DVD/2CD and 3LP launched on Friday and captures the Stones as they toured the US on the back of their Bridges To Babylon album.

A statement reads: “No Security captures a stand-out Stones show, with the band on searing form during the closing leg of their American tour in San Jose.

“The setlist spans from the mid-60s hit singles to the Bridges To Babylon album, including a bluesy, dramatic version of Midnight Rambler, a dark and swaggering Out Of Control and the rarely performed live Some Girls and Saint Of Me.

“The show was an electrifying, anthem-packed, cross generational hot ticket, concluding yet another chapter from the band that wrote the book on rock‘n’roll.”

No Security: San Jose ’99 is now available to buy. Find further details below.