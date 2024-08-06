Watch the Metal Queen Doro join Scorpions to perform Big City Nights live at Wacken

Doro Pesch joined Scorpions to perform Big City Nights at Wacken Open Air this weekend.

The self-avowed “Metal Queen” stepped onstage during the 16th song of the German hard rock legends’ 18-songs headline set on Thursday (August 1) and handled vocals alongside frontman Klaus Meine.

Watch footage of the guest spot below.

Scorpions are currently touring Europe to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1984 album Love At First Sting. The tour will continue with a series of German dates in September, starting at Arena Nürnberger in Nuremberg on September 11. See the full list of dates and get tickets via the Scorpions website.

Scorpions’ ninth studio album, Love At First Sting reached number six in Germany, number four in France and number six in the US upon release, marking the band’s greatest chart success at the time. It also contained three of their biggest career hits: Big City Nights, Still Loving You and Rock You Like A Hurricane.

Still Loving You was Scorpions’ first single to chart in Germany, reaching number 14, as well as number three in France and Switzerland and number five in the Netherlands.

Pesch rose to fame as the lead singer of German heavy metal outfit Warlock in the 1980s. Around the time of the band’s split in 1989, the singer launched a solo career, releasing her debut album Force Majeure the same year.

Pesch will play Hellsinki Metal festival in Helsinki, Finland, this Friday (August 9), then at Halle 101 in Speyer, Germany, on August 31 and Applaus Garten in Brunswick on September 1. The vocalist will then embark on a tour of Germany with dates in October and December. Tickets to the concerts are now available to purchase.

Metal Hammer attended Scorpions’ Wacken set and awarded it 4.5 stars out of five. Journalist Rich Hobson called the show “a performance worthy of [the band]s] own legendary status”.