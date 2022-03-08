Watch Sophie Burrell smash killer guitar cover of Lamb Of God's Redneck

Amidst the bounty of adorable cat videos, metal mash ups and general hilarity, the internet is a bottomless pool when it comes to showcasing new talent. So meet Sophie Burrell, an incredible guitarist who is deserving of much more recognition.

Via our daily trawl through TikTok, we were lucky enough to find her profile, which features dazzling technical guitar licks and covers of huge metal and rock anthems. One of her more recent offerings sees her cover Lamb Of God's Redneck, and spoiler – it's ridiculously good.

Playing out the 2006 mosh-inducer from Lamb Of God's As The Palaces Burn album, Burrell fires out the riff with mind-blowing ease and buckets of charisma. At the time of writing, the post has a total of 272K views and 26.7K likes.

On her account, you can also watch Burrell master Slipknot's Duality, Avenged Sevenfold's Hail To The King and Pink Floyd's Another Brick In The Wall, among other covers. That smooth, soulful and jaw-droppingly impressive rendition is her most popular video, and has a staggering 7.1M views.

When not blowing the minds of us common folk on the internet, Burrell teaches guitar via her own personalised course, over on Musicisum. So if you're as impressed with her axe-slinging sorcery as we are, you know where to go to try pick up some of her magic.

Watch the cover below: