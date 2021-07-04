Watch Robb Flynn guest with ex-Machine Head pal Logan Mader’s Once Human

Having welcomed former Machine Head guitarist Logan Mader temporarily back into the fold for the Oakland bruisers’ 25th anniversary tour for Burn My Eyes, Robb Flynn has done his old pal a solid by guesting on the new single from Mader’s band Once Human.

Deadlock finds Flynn raging hard alongside Once Human vocalist Lauren Hart: “They got us in a deadlock, deadlock,” the pair roar on the chorus. “You’re stuck to the screen and now you’re part of the flock.”

Asked about Flynn’s participation on the song, and in its accompanying video, Hart says, “It was absolutely amazing, are you kidding?”

“I didn’t believe it was happening until he sent something back and I heard his voice on our song,” she adds. “I was like, ‘Holy crap! This is real!’ He came back with a new chorus and it was so much better than mine, so my chorus was gone! [Laughs] But then performing with him in the video, that was insane. The energy he brings on stage, he brings in person too. It was a great experience and his energy is so powerful. The video came out amazing!”

Deadlock is taken from the LA quintet’s forthcoming third album, Scar Weaver, which is set for release in February 2022 on earMUSIC.